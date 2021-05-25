Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 0.25. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.11.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,812 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $156,150.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,995.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. Goel sold 500,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $19,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 710,934 shares of company stock valued at $28,660,305 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 134,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.