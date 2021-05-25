Barrington Research Raises Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target to $17.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its price target upped by Barrington Research from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CCRN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $588.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 15.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 37.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 42.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 215,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 64,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

