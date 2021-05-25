Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $410.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $395.00 to $410.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PANW. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $399.44.

PANW opened at $364.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of -79.94 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $217.48 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $349.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

