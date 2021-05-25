Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Increased to $243.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.98.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $185.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.04 and a 200 day moving average of $184.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $124.86 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 136,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after acquiring an additional 61,452 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,110,000 after acquiring an additional 317,756 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

