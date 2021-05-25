Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Neutral

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PLCE. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $95.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 75.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $103.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Children’s Place will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at about $1,651,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $681,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,638,000.

The Children's Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

