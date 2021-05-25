Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Neutral

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on PLCE. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.50.
Shares of PLCE stock opened at $95.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 75.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $103.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at about $1,651,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $681,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,638,000.
About The Children’s Place
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.
