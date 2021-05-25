Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ: EPAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/12/2021 – Bottomline Technologies (de) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

5/11/2021 – Bottomline Technologies (de) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Bottomline Technologies (de) had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Bottomline Technologies (de) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Bottomline Technologies (de) had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Bottomline Technologies (de) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.32 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $151,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,159,658.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $31,742.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,319.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $857,121 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 12.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at about $497,000. Rinet Co LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at about $679,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 91.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 48,118 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

