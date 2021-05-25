Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. Olink Holding AB has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. Research analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth approximately $137,416,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $24,304,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $24,044,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $22,309,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

