EuroDry’s (EDRY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Noble Financial currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EuroDry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ EDRY opened at $17.76 on Friday. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.22.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). EuroDry had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) by 282.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.12% of EuroDry worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

