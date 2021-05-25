ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $219.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $206.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.43.

NYSE:RMD opened at $206.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.45. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.92, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $149.16 and a fifty-two week high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. Research analysts predict that ResMed will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,622.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,609,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,232 shares of company stock worth $5,728,380 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in ResMed by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,233,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,714,000 after acquiring an additional 124,340 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in ResMed by 90.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ResMed by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

