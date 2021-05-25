Head-To-Head Contrast: Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) vs. SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) and SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. SLR Senior Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. SLR Senior Investment pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SLR Senior Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and SLR Senior Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A SLR Senior Investment 137.41% 7.06% 2.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and SLR Senior Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SLR Senior Investment $31.80 million 7.68 $13.92 million $1.27 11.98

SLR Senior Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and SLR Senior Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SLR Senior Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67

SLR Senior Investment has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.98%. Given SLR Senior Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SLR Senior Investment is more favorable than Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Volatility and Risk

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLR Senior Investment has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of SLR Senior Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of SLR Senior Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SLR Senior Investment beats Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better. It invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal and Virginia income tax. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P National Municipal Bond Index and the S&P Virginia Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Virginia Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on January 12, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans. The fund prefers debt investments between $5 million and $30 million in companies with EBITDA between $20 million and $60 million.

