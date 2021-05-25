BMO Capital Markets Boosts Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Price Target to C$7.75

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

SVM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Silvercorp Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.95.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $6.24 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 24.14%. Equities analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,288,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,733,000 after buying an additional 1,211,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,288,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,369,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,793,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 359,222 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,556,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,471,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,069,000 after acquiring an additional 251,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

