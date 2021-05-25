Lowe’s Companies, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LOW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $190.66 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $123.09 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.57 and a 200-day moving average of $174.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.09%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

