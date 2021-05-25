Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Nordea Bank Abp to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

NRDBY stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

