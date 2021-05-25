Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Stock Rating Lowered by SEB Equities

SEB Equities lowered shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TPDKY. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Danske upgraded Topdanmark A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Topdanmark A/S alerts:

Shares of Topdanmark A/S stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. Topdanmark A/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. The company operates through three segments: Private, SME, and Life. It offers illness and accident, motor, workers compensation, fire and property, liability, and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Topdanmark A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topdanmark A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.