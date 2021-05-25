Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BPRMF. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Blue Prism Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut shares of Blue Prism Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPRMF opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04. Blue Prism Group has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $26.08.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

