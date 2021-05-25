Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DIISY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DIISY. HSBC lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of DIISY opened at $16.56 on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.2069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 6.97%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

