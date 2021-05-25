Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.59. Lazard has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.47.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. Lazard’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $58,552,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lazard by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,740,000 after buying an additional 1,074,081 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at $30,888,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lazard by 368.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,836,000 after buying an additional 647,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

