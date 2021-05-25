Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.96.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 3.35. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ChampionX will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,705 shares of company stock worth $888,179 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,728,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,553,000 after acquiring an additional 220,042 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 217,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 58,499 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 128,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,453,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,580,000 after buying an additional 412,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

