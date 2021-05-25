$727.91 Million in Sales Expected for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will post $727.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $726.00 million to $731.00 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $659.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

NYSE NOMD opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.73. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $30.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

