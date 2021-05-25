Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Get Dynatrace alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.52.

DT stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.27.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,451 shares of company stock valued at $15,788,773. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Dynatrace by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.