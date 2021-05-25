Universal (UVV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Universal (NYSE:UVV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.46. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.73. Universal has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $60.95.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

