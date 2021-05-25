Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

EVC stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. Entravision Communications has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $148.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 222.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 234,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 161,712 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 108,321 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,195,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 27,548 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

