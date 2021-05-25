Zacks Investment Research Lowers GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of GCP stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. GCP Applied Technologies has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $27.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.66.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

