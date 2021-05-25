Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercorp Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.60.

IFS opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 15.15.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 62.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 18,236.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,163,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

