Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Willdan Group is a provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at all levels of government. Nationwide, they enable their clients to realize cost and energy savings by providing a wide range of specialized services. They assist their clients with a broad range of complementary services relating to: Energy Efficiency and Sustainability; Engineering and Planning; Economic and Financial Consulting; and National Preparedness and Interoperability. They operate their business through a network of offices located primarily in California and New York. They also have operations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Washington, DC. “

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $37.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average is $42.14. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Willdan Group news, CFO Stacy B. Mclaughlin sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $41,706.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,472.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stacy B. Mclaughlin sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $41,883.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,976 shares of company stock worth $2,334,414. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 31,925.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 195,067 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter valued at $6,759,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,547,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

