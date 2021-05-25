Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.58

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.58 and traded as high as $20.70. Avid Bioservices shares last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 420,773 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -672.78 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark R. Bamforth purchased 126,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $2,290,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 542.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 137,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 4,689.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 405,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth $616,000. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

