Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.21

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.21 and traded as high as $4.58. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 42,053 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 16.79 and a current ratio of 16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.