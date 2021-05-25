Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $189.03

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $189.03 and traded as high as $209.19. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $205.10, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.03.

About Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF)

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

