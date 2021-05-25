Keysight Technologies’ (KEYS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.82.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $140.80 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.77.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

