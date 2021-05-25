Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

NYSE MG opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.03 million, a P/E ratio of -49.19 and a beta of 2.16. Mistras Group has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.90 million. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mistras Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 15,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $149,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,212.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mistras Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mistras Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

