TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered TrueCar from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Benchmark raised TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TrueCar in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded TrueCar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $494.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.19. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 29.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,442 shares in the company, valued at $685,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,914 shares of company stock worth $243,081. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in TrueCar by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TrueCar by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 283,706 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in TrueCar by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,020,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 107,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

