Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

SWMAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of SWMAY stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. Swedish Match AB has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.9036 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

