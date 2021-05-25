RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.20.

NASDAQ:RADA opened at $11.79 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.12 million, a P/E ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. Equities analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 1,472.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 705,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 261,284 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,296,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,573,000 after acquiring an additional 147,084 shares in the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

