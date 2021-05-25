Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €31.42 ($36.97).

A number of brokerages have commented on EVK. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €29.11 ($34.25) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The company’s 50 day moving average is €29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.79.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

