Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE ED opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.8% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 188,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.1% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

