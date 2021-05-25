Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STL. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,426 shares of company stock valued at $997,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STL. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,017,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after acquiring an additional 715,194 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Sapience Investments LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 625,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 32,523 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STL opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.72. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $253.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

