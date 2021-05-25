Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Dollar General in a report released on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.45.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 37.64%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DG. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

NYSE DG opened at $197.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.00. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $225.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5,002.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 99,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 191.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 162,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,916,000 after purchasing an additional 106,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $81,048,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.