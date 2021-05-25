FY2022 EPS Estimates for Great Portland Estates Plc Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Great Portland Estates’ FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GPEAF. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. HSBC upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPEAF opened at $8.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36. Great Portland Estates has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $8.55.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

