Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Apollo Investment Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apollo Investment in a report released on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.05 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AINV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $14.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $914.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 101.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 118,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 476.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 52,687 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 73.37%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.