Target Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $11.92 Per Share (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Target in a report released on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $11.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.82. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s FY2023 earnings at $12.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.61.

TGT stock opened at $225.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.54. Target has a fifty-two week low of $114.23 and a fifty-two week high of $228.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Target by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Target by 19.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Target by 6.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,002 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

