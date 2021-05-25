Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Downgraded by Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Northland Securities currently has $98.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on STX. Loop Capital raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a sell rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.75.

NASDAQ STX opened at $98.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.44 and its 200 day moving average is $71.59.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,804 shares of company stock worth $25,020,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

