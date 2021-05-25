Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect Banco BBVA Argentina to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $365.82 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Banco BBVA Argentina to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BBAR opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.31. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

