iClick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Shares of ICLK opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.84 and a beta of 0.53. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.