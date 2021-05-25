Citigroup Lowers Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Price Target to $23.00

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SKLZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.06.

SKLZ opened at $16.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.39. Skillz has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion and a PE ratio of -39.88.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $6,414,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 634,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,813,477.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,601,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,153,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $14,732,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter valued at $377,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $8,417,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, T Ventures Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $308,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

