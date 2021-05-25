Benchmark Initiates Coverage on DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

Benchmark began coverage on shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DISH. Raymond James increased their target price on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their target price on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.75.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. DISH Network has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.48. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044. Company insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth $1,270,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in DISH Network by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after buying an additional 4,991,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $2,090,000. 44.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.