1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.63.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.94 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $80,717.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,264.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $375,523.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,805.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,853 shares of company stock worth $6,749,616 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 21,036.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,469,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,846 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,545,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,557,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,630 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $42,920,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,742,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

