Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTMNF. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.88.

OTCMKTS:FTMNF opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

