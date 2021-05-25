The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.88

Shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.88 and traded as high as $31.18. The First Bancorp shares last traded at $30.73, with a volume of 16,353 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $337.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter. The First Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.25%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The First Bancorp by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in The First Bancorp by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in The First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in The First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

