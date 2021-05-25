Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF) Trading Down 1.8%

Taronis Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNF) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.54. 11,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 27,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68.

Taronis Fuels Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRNF)

Taronis Fuels, Inc operates as a renewable fuel and power generation company in the United States. It manufactures, sells, and distributes MagneGas, which is a metal cutting fuel. The company sells and distributes a line of industrial gases and welding equipment and services to a range of end market users, including metalworking, manufacturing, utility power plants, medical, agriculture, transportation, repair, demolition, salvage, and other industries.

