MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.06

Shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.06 and traded as high as $6.78. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 75,355 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $75.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 19.6% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 83,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

